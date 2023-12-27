Clarity Financial LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

