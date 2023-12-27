Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.