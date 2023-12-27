Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,601,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,304,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

