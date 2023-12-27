Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $109.98. 1,621,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,770. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

