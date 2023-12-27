iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by 25 LLC

25 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 234,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

