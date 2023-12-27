Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

