SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.49. 293,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,517. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

