Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.74. 303,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.