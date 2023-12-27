Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $418,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.