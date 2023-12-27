Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,144 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 630,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,103. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

