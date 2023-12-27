Welch Group LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,207. The company has a market cap of $423.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

