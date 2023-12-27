Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,985. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

