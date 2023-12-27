Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

