SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,558,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 937,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,811. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

