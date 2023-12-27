Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.01. The stock had a trading volume of 291,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

