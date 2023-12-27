Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.56. 59,048,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,411,500. The stock has a market cap of $834.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

