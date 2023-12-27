Welch Group LLC Sells 797 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 2,915,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,936. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.