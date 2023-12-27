RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lowered by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,831. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

