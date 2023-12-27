Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 4,521,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.