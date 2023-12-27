Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,594 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,755,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.