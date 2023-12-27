Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 581,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,824. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

