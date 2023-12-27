Ballast Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,422 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

