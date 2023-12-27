Ballast Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $421.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

