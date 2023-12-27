Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 15,156 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 557,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,462. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.