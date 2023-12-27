Clarity Financial LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.68 and its 200-day moving average is $408.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

