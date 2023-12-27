Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.