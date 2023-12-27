Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 1,743,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

