Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

