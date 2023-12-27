LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $4,123,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 13.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.35. 140,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

