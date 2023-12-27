Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,201. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.