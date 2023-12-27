Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

