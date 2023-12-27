Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 158,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 141,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. 800,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

