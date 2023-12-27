Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

