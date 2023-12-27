NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
