NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

