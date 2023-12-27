UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.26. 459,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

