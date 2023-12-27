Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.97. 3,028,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

