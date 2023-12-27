Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

