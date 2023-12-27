Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,125. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

