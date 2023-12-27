Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 441,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

