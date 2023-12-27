Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 166,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 2,241,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,929. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

