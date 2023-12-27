Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 166,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE
NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 2,241,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,929. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.