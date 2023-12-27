Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

