Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 390,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

