Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Welch Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.46. 184,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,144. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

