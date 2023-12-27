Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.35. 338,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,578. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
