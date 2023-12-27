General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $38,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 899,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,269. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

