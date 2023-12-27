SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.79. 41,095,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,329,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $832.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

