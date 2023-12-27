DDD Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415,883. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $411.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

