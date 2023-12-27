Welch Group LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.33. 252,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,109. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.