Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VSS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. 80,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.