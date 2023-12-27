KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $591.11. The company had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,068. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.99. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $594.89.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

